Preparations are well underway for this year's Eaton County Expo at the Fairgrounds. Earlier I got to talk with two business about what this event means for the neighborhood, and the people and workers who call it home.

The 501 C Focus On Love foundation has been serving the Charlotte community for the last five years.

"Parent workshops on emotion coaching so they can also help there children," Denise Hummel Focus On Love foundation member said.

And Denise Hummel tells me this nonprofit offers emotion coaching and resources to families.

"I thought it might be kind of cool to use my love and photography to help children understand emotion and that's what we do."

That mission will extend to the Eaton County Fairgrounds on Friday at the annual County Expo. Where thousands of people can see their work first-hand.

"We offered a free photo-booth, we had over 700 hundred images through the photo-booth, lots of participation,"

"And this year we will be there the entire time, so I'm really excited personally, but as an organization we are super excited to be part of it,"

Another group excited for the expo is the Courthouse Museum. Julie Kimmer tells me they are excited to share the great history that lies in this historic building.

"Has giving us an opportunity to have more public visibility to tell people what we are doing, what we have for sell and rental opportunities," Julie Kimmer Courthouse museum member said.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity for folks to learn about their own local community,"

Fox 47 is excited to take our neighborhood news On The Road for this special event.

We'll be here live Friday night at 5:30 PM as vendors get ready to welcome a wave of visitors, and we'll get a chance to talk with several of them about their excitement for this event.

And then we'll continue our Expo coverage on our streaming channel until 6:30.

You can find that on your Roku App or wherever you stream FOX 47 News.

Of course, it all leads up to the big weekend. I'll be out here for the Eaton County Expo which runs Saturday from 9AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 3PM. We hope to see you there!

