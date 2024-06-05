Preparations are well underway for the 26th annual Charlotte Celebrates

Preparations are well underway for the 26th annual Charlotte Celebrates This event is a great opportunity to showcase everything Charlotte has to offer, and next Thursday, the festivities kick off with a kid's car show

Watch the video above to learn about Charlotte Celebrates

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The preparations are well underway for the 26th annual Charlotte Celebrates event, which begins June 13th. I caught with the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, and they tell me this event is vital for businesses and vendors in the area.

"We definitely like to highlight our businesses as much as possible," Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Courtney Mead said.

Right now, it's just a typical in downtown Charlotte; however, next Thursday, that will all change when the streets are expected to be packed.

"The goal is to highlight all that we have in Charlotte," Charlotte Chamber of Commerce executive director Courtney Mead said.

According to Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Courtney Mead, this event was created to help businesses in the area and draw more buzz in the city.

Games, food, and music... Courtney tells me the festivities kick off with a kid's car show.

"An event called Touch a Truck, lots of our businesses that come that have their branded vehicles, big things kids can see, dump trucks, race cars," Charlotte Chamber of Commerce executive director Courtney Mead said.

However, what makes this 26th-anniversary unique is the edition of the Charlotte Rotary Club's involvement.

"Our purpose is to really get people together and celebrate our farm community,'' Charlotte Rotary Club Member Don Sovey said.

The Rotary Club is joining forces with the chamber to create the first-ever block party and highlight local farmers and their contributions to the community.

"We live in a farm community, we are surrounded by it, we are bringing farm implement dealers together, we're going to have displays, great entertainment, great food," Charlotte Rotary Club Member Don Sovey said.

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce funds the event, and Courtney encourages community members to come out and have fun.

"Spearheaded with Charlotte residents that really wanted to highlight what Charlotte has and celebrate our greatness,"

The four-day event kicks off June 13th and runs until June 15th. It's free to the public. We will have coverage of this event next weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook