Pregnancy center of Eaton county has been helping families for many years.

Free pregnancy test and ultrasounds

The pregnancy center of Eaton county is helping many families

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The pregnancy center of Eaton county have been giving free pregnancy test and ultrasounds, as their goal is to help as many families as possible get through this process.

It's no surprise that having a baby means needing to have a lot of things.

"We provide, baby formula, diapers, baby clothing, we are servicing young families, moms and dads with low income,"

Nancy Kujawa is the director of the pregnancy center of Eaton county. Her goal is to serve young families who need support when their life is about to change.

"When a young women gets pregnant maybe a student, they aren't going to tell their parents, and they have a lot of questions regarding the pregnancy, when they come here they can, get a free ultrasound,"

The pregnancy center of Eaton county has been helping residents for more than 40 years, but Kujawa says last year was the best one yet.

"Last year was the first year we were open, in a couple of years because of Covid, we were actually having our doors open, we had over 700 visits,"

Nancy tells me the goal is to surpass 700 visits this year get it to 1,000.

