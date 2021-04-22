Potterville's Gizzard Fest is back after a four-year hiatus

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Gizzard Fest is back after a four-year hiatus.

The Potterville festival will run on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12. It will include live music, a carnival, a car show and of course chicken gizzards.

Courtesy: Gizzard Fest Committee Gizzard Fest in 2014

Gizzard Fest originated as Potterville Days, which ran from the mid-'70s until the '90s, said committee member Brandy Hatt.

“It seamlessly transitioned into Gizzard Fest somewhere in 1993 and then ran until 2016,” said Hatt.

It takes a lot of work and a huge team to pull off an event like Gizzard Fest, Hatt said, and, due to a decrease in volunteers, 2016 was their last event.

A new administration in the city of Potterville and new partnerships between the city and the Potterville Chamber of Business is one reason why Gizzard Fest is returning.

“It’s something that the community has wanted back for all the years it was missing," Hatt said. "And we decided to partner together, the city and the chamber, and work with the citizens to bring back the festival they’ve been wanting.”

Courtesy: Gizzard Fest Committee

Gizzard Fest 2016

The committee was looking to have the event in 2020 but canceled it due to the pandemic.

Paula Sage is a resident of Potterville and has attended Gizzard Fest. She said it’s a lot of fun and is excited to see it's coming back.

“It brings a lot of people in and helps the businesses around here. The music down here is great, and then we get the fireworks, so it’s wonderful,” Sage said.

Courtesy: Gizzard Fest Committee

Gizzard Fest in Potterville starts June 11.

For more information about the events, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook