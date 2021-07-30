Potterville votes Tuesday on $28 million school bond proposal

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Potterville Public Schools has a $28 million bond proposal on the Aug. 3 ballot.

The money would allow the district to add an early childhood center to Potterville Elementary School. A multi-purpose athletic field would then go in place of the current early childhood center building, and an auxiliary gym and auditorium will go on the back of the middle and high school building.

Some of the money also would be spent to make the schools more energy efficient.

"This [bond] was targeted district-wide and to really upgrade our facilities," said Superintendent Kevin Robydek. "To help us to be more competitive and to ensure we had the programming and that we can keep our Potterville students in Potterville."

Robydek said they lost 30 students in the past year and he thinks there are a few reasons why they left, like not having a robust preschool program, the pandemic and Potterville being surrounded by three larger districts.

"When a bigger district offers a preschool program or offers a program that we may not have at that level, then obviously families will look to that," he said.

If the bond passes, residents will not see a tax increase.

"So, we took 2.45 mills from our sinking fund to bond dollars, and so that's allowed it to not be a tax increase," Robydek said.

Tammy Good has been a resident of Potterville for the past 21 years and is in charge of Vote Yes for Potterville Kids.

Good has two children, one who graduated from the district and one who will be a senior in the high school. Even if she didn't have a child still in the district, Good said, she would vote yes.

"Whether you have children in the community or not, you want to build your community," Good said. "And in order to do that, you need to have these things. We have a lot of young families in our community. I mean, I see it every day."

Most of the residents interviewed in Potterville on Friday they were in favor of the proposal, a few were still deciding which way to vote and just one said she will be voting no.

