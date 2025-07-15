The Michigan Department of Transportation is replacing a culvert and repaving a section of M-100 north of Potterville.

Local resident Brennan Morrow says the road has been in poor condition for at least four years.

WATCH: Potterville residents welcome long-awaited repairs to bumpy M-100 highway

Potterville road closure begins for long-awaited culvert replacement and repaving project on M-100

When I visited the construction site on M-100, also known as Gresham Highway just north of Potterville, I found severely deteriorated pavement that local residents have been dealing with for years.

"It was from this stop sign to a pothole every couple inches," said Potterville neighbor Brennan Morrow.

The poor road conditions have been a persistent problem for those who regularly travel this route. While investigating who might be most impacted by the closure, I knocked on the door of a house just off the construction zone and was directed to speak with Morrow.

"It was like that since we arrived," Morrow said, explaining his family has lived there for four years. "What was more frustrating, the fact it was really bumpy, it was a gamble whether your tires were going to bump or not."

According to MDOT, the work is expected to be finished by August 15. Drivers who use that section of the highway are being advised to find alternate routes during the construction period.

Brendan Ryder, assistant construction engineer with MDOT, explained the scope of the project.

"We're here at Gresham, where there is a pretty bad stretch here, beat up pavement, reconstructing it, and doing a culvert by pinch highway. After it's finished, we will repave the road," Assistant Construction Engineer Brendan Ryder said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience of the closure, Morrow is pleased that the long-awaited repairs are finally happening and will be completed before summer ends.

"Yeah, this project is a pretty good thing," Morrow said.