Potterville residents face repeated power outages after the latest storm

Potterville residents are dealing with yet another power outage following Thursday night's storm, with some saying the frequency of these outages has increased dramatically this year.

I caught up with several neighbors Friday morning to see how they're coping with the situation.

"We lost it again," Potterville resident Ken Somes said.

Somes has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

Somes told me this has become an all-too-familiar experience, especially this year.

"We lost it for four days the last time," Potterville resident Ken Somes said.

According to Somes, power outages have become noticeably more frequent in recent months.

"Just trying to get through it, happens about every two months, it seems like," Potterville resident Ken Somes said..

Consumers Energy provided a statement regarding the outages:

"Over 300 Consumers Energy crews responded last night and today after storms caused damage across the state. We have been restoring power and will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for about 100 customers in the Lansing area who remain without power as of 12:30 p.m. We appreciate the patience of our customers who count on us."

Despite the frustration, Somes maintains a positive attitude while waiting for power to be restored.

"Just try to get by with what we can," Potterville resident Ken Somes said.

