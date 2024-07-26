Potterville receives a four million dollar grant from the state to help a failing Iron Removal Plant issue

Potterville has received a four million dollar grant from the state to help a failing Iron Removal Plant issue.

The money will also be used to upgrade the existing infrastructure.

Watch the video above to learn about the Iron Removal Grant

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The city of Potterville has received a four-million-dollar grant from the state to help with an iron removal plant​. An issue that has been a problem for months. City Leaders tell me this is a step in the right direction for the community.

The four million dollars would go to increasing the city's drinking water supply and update the filtration process to remove iron from the water. The money would also be used to upgrade the existing infrastructure and according to Potterville Mayor Jennifer Lenneman saving residents money in the long run.

"Trying to be proactive, and get this taken care of before it completely fails,"Potterville Mayor Jennifer Lenneman said.

"We're just absolutely blessed," Potterville Mayor Jennifer Lenneman said.

Lenneman says the funding came at perfect timing and because of that she's grateful.

"The growth in our community and everything and now this adding on top of it, I couldn't be happier when I received the email I literally had tears of joy," Potterville Mayor Jennifer Lenneman said.

We're told the funding will be provided to the city in the next fiscal year.

