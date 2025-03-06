Potterville Police Department is preparing to start the K9 program for the first time

Potterville Police Department preparing to start the K9 program.

Police Chief Richard Barry says the timing is perfect for this program.

Watch the video above to learn about the K9 program

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at the Potterville Police Department, where they are preparing to start a k9 program. I caught up with the police chief on why now is the perfect time for this program. It's been a long-time desire.

"We have been looking to get a k9 for quite a while to expand our capability within the department," Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry said.

That's now finally becoming a reality.

"Just be another part of our department to grow closer to the community," Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry said.

Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry says a new K9 program at the department will be a huge boost to the community.

"Greatly expand our capabilities for missing persons, tracking individuals, traffic stops," Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry said

Chief Barry believes this program when operating will go beyond public safety.

"Extremely excited, not only will this help us with our actual law enforcement duties, but it will be a great part of the community as well, something we can bring to events to the schools," Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry said

And, it won't come at any cost to our neighbors.

"Did different resources grants and opportunities, we ended up getting a hold of our tax Incomnet finance authority in the city of Potterville, they funded the program giving us $20,000 for it," Potterville Police Chief Richard Barry said

Chief Barry tells me they are expecting their first K9 dog to start later this spring.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook