Potholes in Eaton County impacting woman's commute

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Pothole problems continue to be a deeper issue in mid-Michigan.

Last week, FOX 47 News talked to a couple in Blackman Township who had to pay over $160 to get their tire replaced after hitting a major pothole in Jackson County.

On Wednesday, I went out to Eaton Rapids to talk to a resident about how potholes are impacting her commute.

Sarah , an Eaton County resident, says she wants to see a change as the potholes are pilling up.

"Resurface the roads, I don't think changing the potholes will help, I just think they need to resurface," said Symonds.

Symonds has to drive on these roads almost daily to get her kids to and from school, and the potholes are causing damage to her car.

"It's been pretty bad. We have been here five years here now, that we moved to Eaton Rapids, they have filled the parking lots. I noticed they have been doing that, but as far as the roads, they are absolutely awful, the main roads taking my kids to school, it's damaging my car," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook