Police searching for escaped prisoner in downtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped prisoner in downtown Charlotte.

Jamel Bomar, 36, escaped from custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency medical visit.

If anyone sees him they should call 911.

