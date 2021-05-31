Watch
Police searching for escaped prisoner in downtown Charlotte

Courtesy of Eaton County Sheriff's Office
Jamel Bomar
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 31, 2021
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped prisoner in downtown Charlotte.

Jamel Bomar, 36, escaped from custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency medical visit.

If anyone sees him they should call 911.

