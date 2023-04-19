Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Police respond to potential threat at Charlotte Public Schools

After investigating, there was found to be no credible threat to the public
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 12:11:24-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — At approximately 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, the Charlotte Police Department was notified of a potential threat made by a student of Charlotte Public Schools.

Officers responded at the school and made contact with the student in question.

After investigating, officers determined that the threat was unfounded and that there is no threat to the school or community.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Asya Lawrence

1:07 PM, Jun 15, 2022

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Asya Lawrence

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter