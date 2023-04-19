Police respond to potential threat at Charlotte Public Schools

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — At approximately 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, the Charlotte Police Department was notified of a potential threat made by a student of Charlotte Public Schools.

Officers responded at the school and made contact with the student in question.

After investigating, officers determined that the threat was unfounded and that there is no threat to the school or community.

