"PLAYOFF TAILGATE: Ana Jaurez shares gameday chili recipe"

THEME WEEK: Agape' Academy Teacher Ana Juarez shares her family tradition on gameday

What's a gameday without a meal

Watch the video above to learn about Ana's gameday legacy dish

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Where bringing you inspiration for your own menu during the Lions playoff run. I'm your neighborhood reporter Travis hicks I'm here at Agape Academy teachers Ana Juarez, house trying our best to make chili take a look.

Agape Academy is in the middle of my neighborhood of downtown Charlotte. Ana Juarez works there, and she invited me to her home to show me her gameday traditions.

And What's a gameday without gameday food? Juarez tells me her chili this season has been a winner for fans, and the team.

"They have won every single time we made chili on a gameday," Agape' Academy Teacher Ana Juarez said.

And I hopped in to help.

"So this something that we can all enjoy together, usually we don't eat it until halftime," Agape' Academy Teacher Ana Juarez said.

Juarez tells me her family has been cooking chili on game days for 10 years.

"They know when chili is on, that means we will be watching the Lions game together as a family," Agape' Academy Teacher Ana Juarez said.

"Definitely brings us together as a family, the kids get involved, they do the cans, they like to chop, they like to pour everything in the bowl," Agape' Academy Teacher Ana Juarez said.

We tried the chili and it was another winner. and if you want try Juarez's game-winning Chili head to our website Fox 47 News dot. Com for the recipe. and on our website, you can also send us your favorite game day recipe.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook