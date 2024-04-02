Pivot Municipal Group is helping Charlotte find its next city manager.

Watch the video above to learn how city leaders are taking action in regards to finding a full-time city manager

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's been more than a month now since Charlotte finally approved its city manager, all be it on an interim basis. With so many projects on the city's radar, I caught up with Mayor Tim Lewis, to find out where those initiatives stand.

Doug Terry became the interim city manager of Charlotte on February 21st, after a tumultuous search where the city was not able to reach a deal with multiple candidates. Since then a lot has happened.

A social district is coming downtown this Spring, and city leaders want to build a bigger downtown by creating more space for new businesses.

Elsewhere, efforts are underway to bring more apartments to Charlotte and grow the overall population.

While the search for a full-time city manager continues Charlotte leadership is appreciative of the work still being done.

"Mr. Terry has jumped right in the middle of this and has been very aggressive in terms of helping us reach our goals on a short-term basis here," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"You got to be able to take charge and Doug has done that,"

While Doug's efforts have been appreciated by the city, he has informed the council he will not run for the full-time position. Charlotte city leaders have teamed up with Pivot municipal group in Holland Michigan to find a full-time city manager.

"Actually, on April 15th the search firm we have hired said they would cut off application forms in regard to us hiring a full-time city manager.

Pivot municipal group will recommend two to three candidates to the council, and then they will make the ultimate final decision based on those names. However, council members are relieved that Doug will stay as interim until they hire a full-time city manager.

"One thing he has assured us is he will be here, and he is not leaving us, he's not going anywhere until that new city manager is in place," Charlotte council member Jeff Christensen said.

