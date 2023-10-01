Pace Program has had a huge impact in Mid-Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Pace program is a place where senior citizen's get the help they need and the proper medical care attention.

”Pace is totally healthcare, we address the health and safety needs of aging adults, who would be eligible to go into long term care,”

Community outreach director for pace Michelle Rincon has had a huge impact on the program for the last 7 years and is excited with the growth she has seen.

”It is a medicare funded program, and I’m proud to say Michigan is number three in the nation for the amount of pace programs we have, in our state,”

Pace has been a helpful resource to the Mid-Michigan community, especially to Joanne Brown when her dad needed help, Pace was there for support.

"They asked about his income, and different things they were really nice, he did qualify for the Pace program,"

Joanne Brown father passed away in 2019 after being with the pace program for multiple years, she is forever grateful for the help and care Pace showed her and the family during a tough time.

”We also had different ones come in sometimes to come in and check on him, and be there with him, he wasn’t doing well at home, my daughter and I had been taking turns spending the night there and that was getting to be a bit much,”

This program has 211 participants and is continuing to grow and their main goal is to help as a many people as possible.

”We still bring our participants to our day center, so they can do activities and socialize with other people that are going through some of the struggles that they are,”

Pace is located at 1921 east miller road, Lansing.

