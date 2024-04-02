Owner of Stark Concrete Solutions is giving a second chance to those who need it.

Charlotte native Brad Starks is the owner of stark concrete solutions.

Watch video above to learn why Brad's mission to help others is so important.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Owner of Stark Concrete Solutions is giving a second chance to those who need it, while helping them learn the skills for a new trade.

Charlotte native Brad Starks is the owner of stark concrete solutions.

"We specialize in polished concrete coding, sealed coding stuff like that nature," Owner of Stark Concrete Solution Brad Starks said.

His company has helped build the city he works in, but it also helps rebuild lives.

"Make an impact greater than the concrete we can install, so we avidly give second chances to anyone who needs it,"

Starks has created a program to give former felons get a second and find a new home. a mission that began in 2009. When he and his best friend where in a car accident on a highway in Charlotte.

Brad's best friend Gregory died in the crash, and brad spent months at sparrow hospital in Lansing. When he was able to finally get back on his feet. He knew he wanted to help others.

"I've needed more than two chances myself, i feel like it's only fair to extend that grace,"

His program now helps former felons find employment here at stark concrete solutions.. and he's helped his staff find housing as well.

"We've had programs where we can put them in hotel rooms, we can house them for a little while, then we work with housing services to get a more prominent housing,"

Brad says their requirements are simple.

"Is an attitude that says i am enough, and i can do it,"

If you or anyone you know are looking for a second chance, brad wants to help you get back on your feet. stark concrete solutions are located at 25-94 Lansing rd, in Charlotte.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook