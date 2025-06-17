One worker dead, one injured after structural collapse at Potterville High School

POTTERVILLE, Mich — One worker is dead and another is injured after a structural collapse at Potterville High School on Monday, that's according to Benton Township Fire and EMS.

Emergency crews were dispatched from Eaton County, Benton Township and Windsor Charter Township to respond to the incident.

First responders successfully rescued the workers who were trapped in the collapse and transported them to a local hospital.

One of the workers injured in the incident has passed away.

According to the Clark Construction Company, the two individuals were employees of Eagle Enterprises and were working as part of a gymnasium addition project at the high school.

Clark Construction Company is serving as the Construction Manager and is fully cooperating with authorities and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) as the investigation moves forward.