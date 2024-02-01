A loyal customer of helping hands is facing the toughest challenge in her life

Helping hands food pantry in Charlotte is where one women has been a loyal customer for several years now.

"It's time to look for a new heart,"

She is facing her toughest challenge in her life.

Kathleen Mcqueen was born and raised in Lansing and found a new home 30 years ago. Here in Charlotte after retiring in 2008 from sparrow Eaton hospital as a secretary. While she lives with her daughters, she discovered a place that she considers a second family, helping hands hands food pantry.

"Well they provided me food when I needed it, hugs so many hugs, and they have even come out in a circle and prayed with me," Kathleen Mcqueen said.

However prayers haven't stopped the clock ticking on Kathleen’s heart. Which is in need of a transplant, it's an issue she's dealt with since birth.

"I need one, I have a disease that is called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. I have had it since i was born it's finally gotten so bad, that's my heart is not working very well,"

"The doctors told me they didn't know what they can do for me, I was gonna have to lay there till a heart became available,"

Her doctors say it's a miracle that Kathleen is still here. While going through this rough patch, Kathleen has been resilient, with helping hands walking with her every step of the way.

"We help her with whatever needs she has, we help her with the groceries and personal care products," Robin Vedder said

Kathleen is appreciative of the support helping hands has given her, and is confident she will receive a donor heart, because her faith has never let her down

"When things seem like their at the end of the road, he always fixes it, it's on his time not mine,"

Executive director of helping hands Amanda Thompson tells me the organization will continue to support Kathleen through her health crisis.

