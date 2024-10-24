One parent is questioning the new attendance policy in Charlotte Public Schools

The new district attendance policy went into effect in August.

A parent in my neighborhood is wondering what would happen to him if his daughter has too many sick days without doctors, I went to the superintendent to ask.

A new absentee policy in the Charlotte school district is causing concern for some of our neighbors.

"It's unfair to working parents," Concerned parent Robert Youngs said.

Prior to the school year, the Charlotte School District amended the way they track absences to align with the Eaton Regional Educational Service Agency.

Which allows for nine undocumented absences a year. in the past, if a parent called in to excuse their students it would be counted as an excused absence, but not anymore.

According to Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart, the change was two-fold.

"We met with our truancy representative and asked them what they use in court and we aligned our policy with their expectation," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

And to combat what she says is chronic absenteeism across the district.

"In the last two years we had 34 and 38 percent absent, that's significant, that means they missed more than 10 percent of their school year," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Stewart says, once a student is absent for 10 days, it's up to the district to reach out to parents and discuss why their student is missing class.

"We want our kids there to help them, and if kids are struggling we want to support them and try to remove their barriers it's not supposed to be a punishment or a gotcha," Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Youngs says he disagrees

"If there really going to make people bend over backward like this from a fairness perspective, it's not necessary," Concerned Parent Robert Youngs said.

the superintendent says the district is committed to working with parents and if kids have 10 absences it's not an automatic trip to truancy court.

"All change can be confusing it's not to punish our families." Charlotte Superintendent Mandy Stewart said.

Young says the district has not responded to his concerns, Stewart tells me she has responded to Mr. Young's emails and requests for more information regarding the policy.

