One man says the VFW National home saved his life

One man says the VFW National home has changed his life

Christopher David who served five years in the Army 855th master company in South Bend, Indiana

Watch the video above to learn about David's journey

For decades, The VFW home in Eaton Rapids has helped change veterans' lives; I caught up with one who says the home saved his life.

"Me and my wife were actually living in a homeless shelter, and we were about to get kicked out when we moved in here," Veteran Christopher David said,"

29-year-old Veteran Christopher David served five years in the Army, from 2016 to 2021.

He says After leaving the service it was tough to find a stable home, but that all changed because of the VFW National home.

"It's definitely been a struggle, but we've gotten a lot of help we needed by communicating with that work here," Veteran Christopher David said.

The VFW National Home is meant to be there for veterans who need help with housing, financial issues, addiction, or other struggles.

Executive Director Michael Wilson served more than 25 years in the military and says

he's thinking about the VFW home's future, while he honors the past.

"It's incredible that an organization can last 100 years, I see us lasting another 100 years," VFW Home Executive Director Michael Wilson said.

Part of the VFW home's history is helping David. He said he struggled to find his place in the civilian world after leaving the military. he says financial struggles meant it was hard to find a home for his wife and two children.

After an internet search, he applied for help at the VFW national home.

"An amazing experience in a lot of different ways, my kids get a chance to have a childhood, they get friends that live next door, watching them enjoy themselves," Veteran Christopher David said.

David says the VFW home helped him find that better life he was looking for, and he has a full-time job at the national home doing farm work.

