one man has dedicated his life to his community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — One man has dedicated his life to his community here in Charlotte, from officiating almost 200 funerals, to playing Santa Claus for the kids of Eaton county, all while battling cancer.

Chuck Jenson has loved helping people his whole life.

In the past 40 years, he helped raise over 1 million dollars for local charities.

"I had done so much work out of the Eagles club, was there chairman for 27 years raising money for charities,"

And come Christmas time, Chuck puts on the big red suit to help raise spirits across his community.

"Man that is a thrill, I been through four Santa Clause outfits,"

But now at age 71 the man who has put a smile on so many faces is facing his toughest test.

"I have prostate cancer"

And said it's moving quickly. Chuck had 28 radiations in the month of may alone.

"It was hard going every day. the first few weeks was tough but then it got worse. I could hardly get upstairs and go to bed for a while."

But through all the treatments and personal struggles. The man who has spent his life helping others hasn't stopped.

"When I went to do the treatments, I saw there were people worse off than i was able to bring them joy and laughter, it was a good experience I believe god and me where he wanted me to be, cancer is tough, but I'm not gonna let it defeat me"

But if someday it does no earthly prize can touch his ultimate goal.

"You know, out of all the honors and rewards i received, the greatest reward I'm looking forward too, is one day when I do climb to the top, and I meet the lord himself, and he puts his arm around me and says job well done,"

