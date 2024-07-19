One man has changed his life around due to the help of a local organization.

"When you go to prison you can go one or two ways and that's left or right, you're either going to get worse or you're going to get better,"

One Eaton County man has changed his life around after serving time in prison with the help of a local organization.

Walking the streets of Eaton County feels different to Clifton Haines these days.

"Something I honestly think about a lot," Clifton Haines said.

Today, he's a free man. Paroled in February after spending four years in prison for several crimes, including second-degree home invasion.

Haines says he was young, hanging with the wrong crowd, leading to bad decisions and his ultimate arrest and conviction.

He spent four years reflecting on getting his GED, and missing his two kids.

"Losing my son, losing my daughter that affected me in ways I'm still dealing with now," Clifton Haines said.

When he was released, Haines faced growing pains, not knowing where he would live when he would see his kids, or if he would be able to find a job.

"I had to fall a couple of times when I got out, the fact I'm still getting up is huge to me," Clifton Haines said.

Today, Haines says he's on a better path thanks to a chance encounter with Sabrina Newtwon the CEO of Pure Hearts Of Michigan.

"It was god sent honestly," Clifton Haines said.

"We just got to talking, and she seen something in me, that I neglect to see in myself,"

Pure Hearts Of Michigan is an organization based in Grand Ledge offering a second chance to anyone in need.

"I have her to thank for this honestly, she did so much for me," Clifton Haines said.

With the help of Newtown and Pure Hearts Clifton is now working at a local steel company. We reached out to Sabrina for an interview, and she left us a statement.

"When I first met Clifton, I knew he had that hard-to-define spark about him. he was determined to change his circumstances and Pure Hearts Of Michigan is proud to support his journey."

As for Clifton, he has one message for his family.

"It's time to be a dad, that's what I want honestly that's my goal,"

