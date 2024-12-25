One Lions fan shares his massive jersey collection

The Lions' historic season has been the talk of our neighborhoods.

Watch the video above to see one Lions fan massive jersey collection

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here in Charlotte where one man has a massive jersey collection. Because the Lions season has been the talk of our neighborhoods, he believes they can win the Super Bowl.

Charlotte native David Howe has loved the Lions since he was a kid.

"I go back a long time with the Detroit Lions as a real small young man," Charlotte resident David Howe said.

His pride is apparent everywhere you look,

"if I see something I just have to have it," Charlotte resident David Howe said.

For sixty years, Howe has been a Detroit super fan, collecting memorabilia along the way

"Hats, cups, tee shirts, mugs," Charlotte resident David Howe said.

"I started wearing T-shirts with the Lions, then became progressive, I said this is neat," Charlotte resident David Howe said.

And a collection of jerseys that rival most of them while honoring his lifelong commitment to his team.

"64, is actually the year I was born, any of my jerseys whether it's Red Wings or Tigers it's always 64," Charlotte resident David Howe said.

Every Sunday, this Charlotte native hunkers down in his Lions den to watch the games. And root for this Lions team that he says is destined for greatness

"Even though we got some players out, I think we will be a contender for the Super Bowl again,"

David has a decked-out Lion's cave with all his memorabilia.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook