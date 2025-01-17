One family of Lions fans have been waiting for a Super Bowl run for decades.

Lifelong Lions fan Ryan Jaurez has been going to games including the first game ever game at Ford Field

Watch the video above to learn about the Juarez family tradition

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here inside a Lions super fan home that tells me going to games on Sunday has been s family tradition for decades.

"Wins and losses are last to me I go for memories," Lifelong Lions fan Ryan Jaurez said.

Lifelong Lions fan Ryan Jaurez has been going to games since Ford Field first came to be. And, let's just say, there have been a few bumps in the road.

"First game at Ford Field had nowhere to park, so we parked on the street right in front of the courthouse, 20 cars parked there all 20 cars were gone," Lifelong Lions fan Ryan Jaurez said.

Other fans in the household have memories of their own.

"Grew up watching the Lions on TV, " Grandfather Corky Jaurez said.

A fandom that's seen many lows, but recent highs. Including a run to the NFC championship last year, that was witnessed in person.

"Filled our heart with Joy, were able to go out to San Franciso and see that game, first half was great as everyone knows, second half was a bit, ahh but fun though, Niner fans were great to us," Grandfather Corky Jaurez said.

The younger generation of this household is a little more concerned about the here and now.

"I'm not like them, I actually care if we win or lose," Ryan Jaurez Jr said

But the elders in the family know, a season like this is worth savoring every second.

"Never forget what you do man your a lucky kid," Lifelong Lions fan Ryan Jaurez said

The Juarez family plans to attend the Lions Divisional round game this Saturday vs the Washington Commanders and the whole family believes this is the year the team wins the Super Bowl.

