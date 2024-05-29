One dead in three-vehicle crash in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Eaton County, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened on Tuesday, May 28th at the intersection of Lawrence and Bradley.

One other person is hurt with minor injuries and another person was not hurt.

Officials tell us that two vehicles were going west while a cement truck was going east.

One of the westbound vehicles crossed the center line and crashed with the truck leading to the deadly crash.

We’re told that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash

