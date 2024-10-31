One city leader tells me homelessness is a rising concern in Charlotte.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I spoke with a city councilman who is concerned about the homeless situation in the woods behind Ace Hardware in Charlotte.

"This just makes me sad; it tells you right there we got to do something," Charlotte City Councilman Jeff Christensen said.

Charlotte City Councilman Jeff Christensen is talking about this picture, just one of the photos he told me he took Thursday morning near the woods behind Ace Hardware in town.

He says he thinks help should be offered to anyone living in these woods, but he also has a concern over safety.

"I remember when I was a kid, and we used to park the bikes on the side of the road and go off and wander in the woods, The last thing I want to see is children back there pick up a used needle, get cut or infected," Charlotte city councilman Jeff Christensen said.

He says he has seen needles in the area of these woods in the past.

I met with Charlotte Police Chief Paul Brentar, who couldn't do an interview, but told me part of the area behind Ace Hardware is city property, and police have cleared out that area in the past. And they removed anyone who was in the area.

For anyone who is homeless, Siren Eaton Shelter in town wants to help.

"For our homeless community we have emergency shelter options, we have a clothing room to anyone in our community as well too," Siren Eaton Shelter Program Director Kaitlyn Fales said

With Winter approaching Jeff wants anyone who doesn't have a home to find a safe place.

"We are going into winter as well, we have to figure it out," Charlotte city councilman Jeff Christensen said.

