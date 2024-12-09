One Charlotte neighbor gives tips on preventing being a victim to porch pirates

Video shows

It's exciting to get a package around the holidays, but, homeowners should be cautious because some have sticky fingers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urges neighbors to be proactive in protecting their packages from theft. It's part of her office's ongoing Holiday Scams Campaign. In my neighborhood of Charlotte, neighbors tell me they look out for each other.

"In a smaller town on a busy road, we have so much traffic out front, not much of a concern cause we have a neighborhood watch," Charlotte Resident David Howe said.

Longtime Charlotte neighbor David Howe tells me having a doorbell camera can be key to catching anyone who does try to steal boxes.

"A ring on your doorbell, so as soon as someone comes to the door you can see who it is," Charlotte Resident David Howe said.

Howe says he hasn't had anyone steal packages from his own house and feels confident neighbors here support each other.

"All the neighbors are friendly with each other, they watch out for each other." Charlotte Resident David Howe said.

"I have no use for thieves, I grew up a pretty honest guy, you got to work to make money," Charlotte Resident David Howe said.

