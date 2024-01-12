Kevin Fullerton began his journey at the Charlotte fire department as a volunteer back in 1973

One Charlotte fire fighter has spent the last five decades, helping those in the community.



Kevin Fullerton began his journey at the Charlotte fire department as a volunteer back in 1973 as an 18-year-old. He said his dad Cal was his inspiration.

"My father was the chief, he was the chief from 1956 to 1988, when I took over,"

Following in his father's footsteps, Kevin became deputy chief in 1988 and has been living his dream ever since. However what he appreciates the most is how the community shows him love for his work over the years.

"Well you know everybody almost, no matter where you go you know someone will holler at you, because you affected somebody's life somewhere down the road,"

Kevin was recently rewarded a lapel pin by the Charlotte fire departemnt for his 50 year service. His son tyger gave him his pin. It's an award that acknowledges a firefighter's accomplishments while he has had lots of success he has also faced his fair share of challenges.

"I was trapped four different times in my career, people always ask me what goes through your head, if your trapped, I thought about my family, no I didn't think about that, I thought about how I was gonna get out of there,"

Kevin had the privilege of working with his dad and today, the next generation of Fullertons is serving on the line his son.

"I kinda did the same thing he did, was step in to his father footsteps, and from seeing my dad, grow in the service just makes you want to,"

With all of the fires some he has seen and challenges Kevin's favorite about this job is saving others and making sure they are happy.

"I'm still living out my dream, still helping people, you do it to help people you don't do it for the money you do it to help someone that's in need,"

At 68 years of age Kevin tells me as he enters in to year 51 at the fire department he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

