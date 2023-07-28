Olivet Firefighter's Association Festival set to take place Saturday

OLIVET, Mich. — The annual Olivet Firefighter's Association Festival is set to take place this Saturday, and they need your help more than ever.

Roger Bonney has been with the Olivet Fire Department for 27 years.

"It means a lot. I like helping other people, I like going inside," said Bonney.

And that help has not gone unnoticed. Tammey Wine is living proof.

"When I was in school here at Olivet, we had someone decide they wanted to burn our house down for Halloween. I was the first on the scene cause I lived the closest there we had multiple house fires and equipment burn," Wine said.

Now, Wine is helping the department that once helped her. She's a volunteer at the 27th annual Olivet Firefighter's Association Festival, and this year's event is extra important.

"They are in need of new tanks because theirs have expired, they're in need of updates to the building and or a new building," said Wine.

And while those repairs are the main goal for this festival, Bonney believes this event can bring a lot of good as well.

"Doing the fireworks shows seeing the people, hearing the people cheer after we do the fireworks, watching the kids eyes and the smile on everyone faces," Bonney said.

The same smile that he's left for decades helping the community one call at a time. The all-day event starts at 9 a.m., and the department is hopeful that with the money they raise, it can be an easier process to help save lives.

