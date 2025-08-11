The new fire truck will replace a vehicle that has been in service for nearly 30 years.

Safety improvements were a key factor in selecting the new equipment.

The grant saves the city a significant amount of money that would otherwise strain local resources.



WATCH: Olivet Fire Department to receive new truck after 30 years.

Olivet Fire Department receives $1 million state grant for new fire truck

The new truck is expected to arrive in December and will come fully equipped with modern technology.

"As a department we really appreciate it, we know it's a struggle for funds," Olivet Fire Chief John Collins said.

Collins emphasized that safety was a primary consideration in selecting the new vehicle.

"To get a new vehicle that's up-to-date, modern equipment, safety was the biggest factor when we were looking at the new truck," Olivet Fire Chief John Collins said.

The new truck will be more efficient than the older model and comes with updated equipment that will enhance the department's ability to serve the community.

When asked how much easier it will be to save lives with the new truck and equipment, Collins highlighted the significance of the upgrade.

"It's another huge step forward, again our safety, then able to help the community with modern equipment," Olivet Fire Chief John Collins said.

Olivet Mayor Laura Barlond-Maas expressed excitement about the unexpected grant.

"We're all very excited, that saves the city so much, a Million dollars is a lot of money for us," Olivet Mayor Laura Barlond-Maas said.

The grant not only covers the cost of the truck but also allows for the replacement of all loose equipment.

"With that extra money, we were able to get it fully equipped, so we are replacing all the loose equipment," Olivet Fire Chief John Collins said.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.