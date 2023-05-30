Olivet College esports team signs its first member, a mid-Michigan native

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Esports is one of the fastest growing sports in America right now, and here at Olivet College, they're getting their thumbs ready to join the trend. I got to talk with the first signee of the program, who happens to be from right here in mid-Michigan.

Like a lot of new high school graduates, Ethan Weever spends a fair share of his time playing video games.

"I play a little bit of 2K, I play Valorant, obviously, but Overwatch," Weever said.

But unlike a lot of teens, it's not just a hobby to pass the time.

"This year, when we starting playing for the very first time this year, I was like I can do this, I can take this all the way," he said.

And now, he's taking those skills all the way to Olivet College. He'll join the school's new esports program.

"I think that one of the reason I got into esports and esports coaching and building these programs, it's truly inclusive. We are able to have people from all kinds of demographics, all different levels of accessibility, all different walks of life, all able to compete on the same team and towards the same causes," Weever said.

His quick thinking and quicker thumbs caught the eye of the Olivet College Athletics.

"It was so exciting. I was able to go watch some practice and compete, and so the moment I saw him play, his coaches were like, 'if you see him play Overwatch, just wait till you watch him play Valorant.' I just knew immediately we needed him on our team," said Oilvet College's Director of Esports Elizabeth Layton.

He'll join the team this fall continuing to sharpen his skills at the collegiate level, while also staying close to those who have supported him at home.

"My dad, he has been their all the way. He's been supporting me financially with buying my own equipment and my coaches for sure at Charlotte, they taught me everything I know," Weever said.

