Officer involved shooting in Eaton county earlier this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — At 1 p.m., deputies from the Eaton county sheriff’s office say they were looking for an individual related to a call the Charlotte police department was actively investigating.

The individual was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Eaton county deputies say they encountered the individual in Roxand township near St. Joe highway and gates road. The subject produced a firearm, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Deputies say the man was hit by gunfire, and county deputies provided medical aid until the arrival of paramedics.

He was taken to sparrow hospital in Lansing before being pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident. the Michigan state police is leading the investigation of the incident.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook