Nonprofits EightCAP and Helping Hands Food Pantry join hands for change in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Two nonprofits are teaming up to help their neighborhoods. EightCAP, Inc. and Helping Hands Food Pantry are doing incredible things to help those who just need a little boost.

Charlotte resident Karen Johnson has been using the pantry for several years, and that need increased even more a year ago when her mom was battling heart failure.

"What made it so nice, I would come here once a month, and I would never have to worry about running to the store, leaving mom alone at anytime, because I had a pantry full of food, because of this organization," Johnson said.

And it's wasn't just food that Johnson found on these shelves.

"It's more than just distributing food, they’re just an asset to this community," she said.

And that mission here at Helping Hands is getting some help of its own. Executive Director Amanda Thompson says it's been hard to find the supplies they need. Now, donations from the group EightCAP, Inc. will help change more families lives in the community.

"Diaper products, from newborn to size 7, as well as pull ups, wipes diaper cream and powder, it's amazing effort from Natasha Shupe at EightCAP, the work their gonna do is gonna be so beneficial to our families," Thompson said.

And that's not the only good news. The Pregnancy Center of Eaton County in Charlotte is also teaming up with Helping Hands.

"It's been great we send our families her for food and she sends her families, for clothing formula diapers things like that, so it's a great collaboration," said center employee Nancy Kujawa.

Thompson tells me they are up to $43,000 in their quest to raise $100,000. For the Fall Harvest Festival in October, the hope is with the new partner in EightCAP they can hit the at mark to help more families.

