No injuries were reported in a structure fire in Charlotte, but there is extensive damage

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1761 Lansing Road early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said the building was still under renovations to be set as a growing facility for marijuana.

The department received the call just after midnight for a report of an unknown fire in the area.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Fire damages

The fire was well under control within the fire two hours, and multiple departments assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported, and Fullerton said majority of the fire damage was in the attic.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Crews responded to a fire in Charlotte

"Fire all the way through the roof. The majority of the roof of the whole entire building is missing. Probably going to be a complete loss,” Fullerton said.

Fullerton said there was a fire back in 2019 at this building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Fullerton said they requested the Michigan State Police to help them due to the size and extent of the damages.

Fullerton said at this time there’s nothing suspicious.

