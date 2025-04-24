New Teen Center opening in Eaton Rapids early next year.

The goal is to create a new space for teenagers and help keep them out of trouble.

Watch the video above to learn about the new teen center.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As you can see behind me, A new Teen center is coming to my neighborhood. The goal is to create a new space for teenagers and help keep them out of trouble.

"The mission is to get the kids connected with the community, and give them the skills they need to really thrive, once they exit our doors." Program Director Grace Fannin said.

Program Director Grace Fannin tells me the new teen center will be huge in keeping 6th through 12th graders academically focused by learning woodshop, cooking, and communication skills. Grace says that the students even got to add their personal touch to the building.

"It's super exciting, kids got to help design the building, they told us they did not want it to look like a school, in the design photos, it does not look like a school." Program Director Grace Fannin said.

April 14th was the groundbreaking ceremony for a three-million-dollar project that was state-funded, according to Chair of Eaton Rapids Community Alliance Cheryl Wichman, making it an easier walk for students.

"It is a mile for the kids to walk from the current High School to this building. The new building is directly across from the school complex, so all they have to do is walk across the street." Chair of Eaton Rapids Community Alliance Cheryl Wichman said.

However, Fannin tells me that being a part of this community her whole life has made her want to help give back to the next generation.

"As were growing, serving our community in different ways, we can evolve in that building to meet those needs of the community," Program Director Grace Fannin said.

"The building will be done around Thanksgiving." Program Director Grace Fannin said.

While Wichman is hoping the building will be done in the fall, she says the students won't use the building until January of 2026.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook