More than 10 percent of Eaton County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America's 2024 data.

The new system allows residents to access food using a 6-digit code provided by local food pantries.

New refrigerated food lockers in Charlotte aim to combat food insecurity. Eaton County has become the first county in Michigan to install refrigerated food lockers, providing 24-hour access to free food for residents in need.

The system works through a simple process. Residents first obtain a 6-digit code from their local food pantry. They then enter the code into a keypad at the locker facility, which opens one of the 21 refrigerated compartments containing free food specifically packed for them.

"If we can get it anytime during the day, that's good," Mid-Michigan neighbor Pearlie Rembert said.

Rembert, a Charlotte resident, plans to use the food lockers for her family and believes this resource will greatly benefit the community.

The lockers, located at the University of Michigan Sparrow Eaton in Charlotte, are designed to provide individualized service. Each locker contains food specifically packed for the recipient, ensuring they receive a complete package rather than items that have been picked through.

According to Feeding America's 2024 food insecurity map, more than 10 percent of Eaton County residents don't have enough food for their next few days. The situation is even more concerning for children, with 15 percent experiencing food insecurity.

Kalli Brady, Executive Director at the non-profit Eaton Community Health, explains how the system works with local partners.

"How this works is, we have local partners, the food pantries here in Charlotte, Potterville, Eaton Rapids, have access to provide orders to these food lockers, for residents who may need access to food," Executive Director of Eaton Community Health Kalli Brady said.

Brady indicated that a second food locker facility could open this year in Eaton Rapids.

For Rembert, the program represents an essential resource for the community.

"That is very important, for us to not go without food," Mid-Michigan neighbor Pearlie Rembert said.

A list of participating food pantries can be found right below.

Helping Hands, St Vincent DePaul, Charlotte Assembly of God, Sycamore Creek, Barry/Eaton district health department, Capital Area community Services, Hearts and Hands.

