New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte has been fostering animals for more than a decade.

They're looking for neighbors to help find these animals homes.

Watch the video above to learn about the New Hope Pet Rescue mission.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here right outside of New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte where they have seen more animals in our community in need of a home, their mission is to help foster them. and they're looking for more neighbors to help.

Thursday I met Eaton County neighbor Morgan Schaefer. She's fostered dogs in the past and has four of her own right now.

"It's nice seeing them being able to get the love and second chance," Eaton County resident Morgan Schaefer said.

And more animals are getting help in my neighborhood from people like Schaefer. Meet Smokey the cat here at New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte.

For over a decade, this organization has helped animals in Eaton County find new homes. volunteers foster stray cats and dogs and try to find someone to adopt them. And their work has grown.

The group's communications coordinator Misty Elliot told me that last year, New Hope found a new home for nearly 400 dogs. That's more than their average year, which Elliott says is about two to three hundred dogs.

"You know there is just a great need, there are always more pets than we have homes available," New Hope Pet Rescue Communications Coordinator Misty Elliot said.

As your neighborhood reporter, I am no stranger to covering issues affecting animals last week, I reported on a new public safety millage on the May ballot. If it passes, some of the money could pay for repairs to the animal control building in Eaton County. if it passes, the average homeowner would pay an additional 12 dollars a month.

Whatever happens with the millage, New Hope Pet Rescue is ready to continue to help.

"We're not actively working with Eaton County, but it doesn't mean we can't," New Hope Pet Rescue Communications Coordinator Misty Elliot said.

And Elliot tells me that losing a dog of her own made her want to help others.

"I had lost a long-term, pet and I was really sad and I wanted to figure out how to keep animals in my life," New Hope Pet Rescue Communications Coordinator Misty Elliot said.

And if you want to help an animal just like Schaefer did.

"The first time and having an experience going to a good experience," Eaton County resident Morgan Schaefer said.

Here is the information on how you can donate or adopt an animal. https://www.newhopepetrescue.com/

