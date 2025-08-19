Eaton Rapids has installed a new flashing beacon at a downtown crosswalk

New flashing beacon installed in downtown Eaton Rapids to improve pedestrian safety

"It looks like it's going to be nice," Eaton Rapids resident Thelma Walker said.

Walker, who has lived in Eaton Rapids for many years, believes the new safety feature will particularly benefit older residents.

"Well I think it's going to be more seniors, so I think it's more vital," Eaton Rapids resident Thelma Walker said.

Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge explained that the beacon addresses a longstanding safety concern in the downtown area.

"We had a lot of trouble having people trying to cross because it won't stop, sometimes we will have a police officer come out during really busy events to help people cross the street," Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

The solution came after consulting with transportation officials. "We asked Mdot to look at it for us, they came up with a solution for us and it was this flashing beacon," Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

The new pedestrian safety feature is expected to make crossing safer for residents for years to come.

