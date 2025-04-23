Neighbors want better roads, Eaton County road commission addresses the issue.

We heard neighbors' concerns about roads and wanted to get them answers.

Watch the video above to learn about the roads in Eaton County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You talked, we listened. We held our first-ever "Let's Talk" event nearly two weeks ago at the Eaton County Expo, and we heard neighbors' concerns about roads, including this one right here on Stewart Road between McConnell and Vermontville highway near Potterville. I took one neighbor's concerns to the county road commission.

So I went to check out the road for myself. I couldn't reach the man who told us about the road, but I did talk last week with Neal Rohrs, who lives on this street.

"When it rains, it gets potholed very quickly, kind of a weird, slimy, greasy kind of clay." Charlotte neighbor Neal Rohrs said.

Rohrs tells me he has lived in Eaton County for many years and has always had a rough time driving on this road.

"Better go slow or it's going to be a bad ride," Charlotte neighbor Neal Rohrs said.

I wanted to know who maintains the road. I called the Eaton County Road Commission and learned that they are responsible for the upkeep.

So I took the neighbors' concerns about the road to the engineer manager of the road commission, Matthew Hannahs. And he was surprised.

"This is the first time I heard about it, I did look at our services request, we don't have very many on that section road. I was surprised to get a call from you," Matthew Hannahs Engineer Manager said.

Hannahs says the commission does regular grading of the road with dust control to catch potential issues. and he storngly recommends neighbors to call the road commission for help.

"I would recommend you call our office, our receptionist will do a service request and that will get to our area supervisors, so they know it's an issue they will go look at it, so we can address it," Matthew Hannahs Engineer Manager said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook