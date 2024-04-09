NAPA Auto Parts employees in Charlotte say they were blindsided and fired

NAPA Auto Parts store employees in Charlotte say they were blindsided and fired when the store was recently acquired by a corporate holding company.

NAPA Auto Parts store employees in Charlotte say they were blindsided and fired when the store was recently acquired by a corporate holding company.

"Kinda shocked at first, I showed up Monday and they already had replacement employees there for us, fired me and the assistant manager at the time," Former employee Curtis Smith said.

Smith Says his career took a drastic turn the morning of April 1.

"I understand it's business and you got to move on, but there is a right and a wrong way to do things, and... definitely wasn't the right way," he said.

Smith said this NAPA Auto Parts store he worked at was recently bought out by MPEC, a corporate holding company headquartered in Rockford, Illinois.

I checked their website Tuesday and found that it's not the first time they've purchased shops in our neighborhood.

A company news release said they purchased eight NAPA Auto Parts stores in and around Lansing in September 2022.

As for employees at this store, Smith says he's trying to keep a positive attitude about the sudden change.

"It's only been week, but I updated my resume, still looking but also enjoying some time off from there,"

We reached out to MPEC to try to learn more about what went into this decision, but we did not hear back.

