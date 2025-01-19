Mr. M's Pizza and Grinders prepared extra staff for Lions playoff game

Mr. M's Pizza and Grinders prepared extra Staff for the Lions playoff game.

In Eaton Rapids, fans got ready for the Lions playoffs game by getting carry-out from Mr. M's M's pizza and grinders. I caught with the owner who brought on extra staff for the Lions game day.

Mr. M's Pizza and Grinders in Eaton Rapids was ready for Lions game day.

Owner Jerry Robinson said he had more staff on hand to make pizza, hoping for extra business.

"Usually five people [working in the] back, so tonight we have close to ten back there..." owner of Mr. M's Pizza & Grinders, Jerry Robinson, said.

He also had more people ready to deliver the orders.

"We got extra staff, and extra delivery person or two," owner of Mr. M's Pizza & Grinders, Jerry Robinson, said.

But the night didn't go how Robinson had hoped. They didn't get the rush they had wanted. But he wanted to be ready, just in case.

