Movies in the Park in Eaton Rapids starts June 11

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Movies in the Park, a free family-friendly event in Eaton Rapids, starts Friday, June 11.

The city is looking for public input on what movies they want to see this year.

“So we put together just a list of some family-friendly films and put it out to the community,” said the quality of life director for the City of Eaton Rapids, Lindsey Zeller. “And typically, we show 11 films throughout the course of the summer, and so the top votes for the top 11 films are what we select.”

Some movies on the list are Moana, Trolls World Tour, and A Bug’s Life.

The movies are shown during the summer on Fridays in the Martin Hansen Amphitheater.

This is the seventh year the city is hosting the series, and Zeller said it’s a fun way to bring the community together.

“Offer a way to bring families together. Bring a blanket, a lawn chair, some snacks, and sit on the lawn and watch a show with us,” Zeller said.

Voting is open until May 15. Click here if you would like to cast your vote.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook