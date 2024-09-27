Mom, 2 children killed in Eaton County crash

Where a mom and her two children were killed and I talked with a devastated neighbor who lives near the scene.

On the intersection of Mount Hope Highway and Cochran Road in Eaton County. Thursday night there was a tragic car accident. Where a mom and her two children were killed and I talked with a devastated neighbor who lives near the scene.

"I just immediately ran to action and try to do what I could," Eaton County Neighbor Liz Collins said.

Eaton County neighbor Liz Collins says she and her husband saw the crash and called 911.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Thursday night at about 8 pm. When a westbound van didn't stop at a stop sign and went into the road where a semi hit the van.

Deputies say A third child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Liz is keeping the survivor in her prayers.

"I just can't imagine what the oldest daughter is going through, I'm thankful she still has her father still," Eaton County Neighbor Liz Collins said.

"I just hope she gets as much love and support as possible," Eaton County Neighbor Liz Collins said

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

