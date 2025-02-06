Mill and Fill program to help fix roads in Charlotte.

Charlotte neighbors want to see better roads.

Watch the video above to learn how Charlotte is planning to fix the roads.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A big topic in my neighborhood of Charlotte is right the roads. Neighbors want to see better roads, and city leaders tell me, they have a plan for the issue.

The roads in my neighborhood of Charlotte. It's how I go see different neighbors, to listen to what they have to say. And the roads are also how Liliana O'conner gets to Agape Academy in Charlotte. She's a cosmetology student and she wishes her ride in was more smooth, and less bumpy.

"Potholes aren't ideal," Agape Academy student Liliana Oconnor said.

Oconnor would like to see the condition of the roads get better, and she thinks it's important.

"I think it will be safer overall," Agape Academy student Liliana Oconnor said.

I wanted to listen to Oconnor's take on the roads. And city leaders say they've been listening, too. Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis is preparing a street maintenance program to fix multiple streets.

"What they have recommended to council is to do 15 streets or 15 partial streets, in a situation called mill and fill," Charlotte mayor Tim Lewis said.

"A mill in fill is where, you take the top three and a half inches off the top of the street and you fill it will asphalt, what that does - it gives five to seven years in length," Charlotte mayor Tim Lewis said.

I learned about this story when Mayor Lewis reached out to me on social media, and he hoped I would let my neighbors know about the program. And that's what I wanted to do. Lewis told me in an average year, the program would improve 4 to 5 roads.

But this year, it's 3 times, and they're doing 15. Lewis says the increase is because they've heard neighbors concerns about the roads. Mayor Lewis says the project of about $1 million will be city-funded and he hopes it will get underway this summer.

Another student at Agape Academy is looking forward to the changes.

"Easier nicer drive, will have a big impact as well," Agape Academy student Alyssa Kennedy said.

"Money and taxes are going to something good, and good for everyone," Agape Academy student Liliana Oconnor said

