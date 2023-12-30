Mid-Michigan native Sy Barnett turned a childhood dream into reality.

Sy was drafted by the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Sy Barnett was born and raised in Charlotte

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Charlotte high school is where Sy Barnett started his athletic journey with dreams of being a professional athlete.

Sy Barnett was born and raised in Charlotte where his initial love for sports started with basketball throughout middle school. Then decided he wanted to give football a try in 9th grade and little did he know, he made the right decision.

"And it was that first time they punted, I remember catching it and immediately scoring a touchdown,"

After two years at Charlotte, Sy's family moved to Williamston where he would finish his athletic career and would leave a mark on the program and head coach Steve Kersten.

"We love Sy Barnett, people love that guy, he is a great athlete and also a great person, he cares about kids in the community,"

After high school Sy started his journey at Ferris State university in 2017. After redshirting his first year, fall of 2018 is when Sy's name was called up to start he took full advantage.

"Right before the first game, so I was like here we go, I'm getting to start, and the rest was history I ended up having a great season,"

In his first season starting at wide receiver he caught a team-high 43 passes for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns, and helped Ferris state reach the 2019 national semifinal then in 2021 he helped Ferris state win it's first national title in school history.

"We just rolled teams, their was just a level of leadership, amongst the guys, we have six to seven year vets,"

In the spring 2023 Sy signed with the New Orleans Saints after a short stint he was cut, unsure if he would play again. Then Sy says he got the call of a lifetime. He had been drafted by the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. He says his goal now, not to lose focus.

"It's a job, as much as it is fun, obliviously a dream to do,"

"Which people don't really realize but I love that grind,"

Sy will begin his new journey in march for the Arlington Renegades.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook