Watch
NeighborhoodsCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival brings the heat to Charlotte this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival, WSYM, Feb 2022<br/>
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival<br/>
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:23:06-05

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte will be lit this weekend because of the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival. The festival will kick off Friday, Feb. 25 around 7:30 p.m. and will have all-day events on Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival

Those who attend will be able to experience Viking ship burning, fire spinning performances and performances by Pictus. The Pictus performance will consist of primal drums and pipes.

Pictus performance
Pictus performance

There will also be more than 60 vendors, a photo booth, Frisian horses, entertainers, axe throwing and live-action role-play for your enjoyment. They will also be looking to see who comes out on top with a beard competition, costume contest, dog sledding and challenges of strength.

This event offers fun for all ages ad even has kid's quests. Admission is $15 for one day or $20 for the entire weekend. They also offer family rates.

For more information click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cali Montana

Cali Montana

2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2021

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Cali Montana

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter