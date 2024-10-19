The memorial for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Troy Nealy has been vandalized.

Watch the video above for details of the vandalism at GAR park in Eaton Rapids

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This memorial is for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Troy Nealy. Police are investigating the vandalism of his memorial.

"I hope they find the person who did it, before I do, they do not want to meet up with me," Troy's grandma, Barb Rogers, said.

A grandmother's frustration and the search for answers.

"I don't think Troy had any enemies because he liked everybody, he was good to everybody," Troy's grandma, Barb Rogers, said.

Barb Rogers is the grandmother of the late Lance Cpl. Troy Nealy. Nealy was killed in action while conducting combat operations in Iraq on October 29, 2006. Soon after this memorial was placed in GAR park in memory of the Eaton Rapids native. A somber reminder of a fallen soldier.

"Troy is a hero to all of us," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

Which has Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock asking why someone would vandalize this tribute to Troy.

"Because I don't know how you can do that to a fallen hero of Eaton Rapids," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

According to Colestock, this is a picture of what the memorial used to look like; today, pieces are missing, tossed in the Grand River, but have been retrieved.

"It's the third time since 2020 and twice this year," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

I went to see Eaton Rapids police Chief Larry Weeks, who told me police are searching for who might be responsible.

"We have certainly done all we can to investigate that case, we are unable to identify any particular suspects at this time, we are working with different options to enhance the security at that location," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said

Weeks says the city is looking to add cameras near the statue to help catch the person or people responsible.

"But you will be caught," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks tells me the investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information you are asked to call the Eaton Rapids Police Department.

