Meet Leann Owen, the entrepreneurial force behind Eaton Theatre's success

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's the premier movie theater snack, popcorn.

"I eat the popcorn everyday."

And Eaton Theatre owner Leann Owen has been around it her whole life.

"You would think i would be sick of it, after all these years, but yes having the popcorn everyday, love it," Owen said.

Owen has worked at Eaton Theatre for 18 years and owned it for the last five years.

"So it's something I have always really enjoyed, and it's something that has been in my family cause my mom was working at a movie theater when she was young as well," Owen said.

Today, Owen and her team are bringing new ideas into this historical marquee and making sure the community is involved as much as possible.

"It's so enjoyable. It's great interacting with the community. They love us, we love them, we do special shows throughout the year to help people," Owen said.

Whether it be a new retro arcade, virtual reality room or extended hours, Owen has made a lot of adjustments that made the theater come alive over the past few years, but she isn't done yet.

"It would be nice to bring in some other events once in awhile, and I think fixing the stage and getting that working again would be my goal in the next five years," she said.

Being a small business owner can have it's ups and downs, but Owen has made the most of her opportunity and looks to keep improving.

