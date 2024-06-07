MDOT is preparing to close the I-69 Business Loop bridge in Charlotte for the next three months

I caught up with neighbors on their reaction to the bridge closing beginning June 17th to October 25th.

Watch the video above to learn but why the I-69 Business Loop bridge is closing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Charlotte on south Cochran round where MDOT is preparing to close the I-69 business loop bridge over the Battle Creek River.

a well-traveled bridge getting a facelift in Charlotte. According to MDOT, this bridge on South Cochran Street will be completely reconstructed thanks to a 2.8 million dollar project.

"This is not your typical MDOT project because they will be doing a complete tear out of the bridge, not even one-way traffic it will be completely closed," Charlotte Councilman Jeff Christensen said.

This months-long project is scheduled to begin June 17 and last throughout October. Which could cause headaches for local businesses but Keisha Howe, owner of Reflections Boutique, says

"I mean with any construction there is always an inconvenience but in order to get a road better you have to go through the inconvenience to see the outcome," Reflections Boutique owner Keisha Howe said.

City officials like Charlotte councilman Jeff Christensen suggest that you pack your patience when heading to town.

"Well, if you live close and you only have to go to the other side of the river, it might be a little inconvenience for you," Charlotte Councilman Jeff Christensen said.

The best way to navigate around the work, according to MDOT, is by using I-69 to M-50 to get around the bridge work.

The project is expected to be completed in late October.

