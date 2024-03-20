Many students honored at the 25th Charlotte optimist youth appreciation award show

Many students honored at the 25th annual Charlotte optimist youth appreciation award show.

It's an event that showcases student's in Eaton County, their hard work in the classroom and what they do to better our neighborhoods

Charlotte High School held the 25th annual Charlotte optimist youth appreciation award show. It's an event that showcases student's in Eaton County, their hard work in the classroom and what they do to better our neighborhoods.

"It's really an honor my brother has been nominated two years in a row, it's really nice to officially be here," Potterville freshman Grayson Bristol said.

Potterville freshman Grayson Bristol was of one the award winners Tuesday night. For both outstanding grades and being a great classmate to his peers.

"I really want to see our community get better,"

Bristol and other award winners received a certificate and a medal. After teachers in the Eaton County area filled out an application to submit for students who they believe have been a role model inside and outside the classroom.

"They have to work with other kids, and help other kids they show compassion towards the other kids,"

State representative Angela Witwer says these students are setting the tone for the next generation of students.

"Optimism as you know is a choice and they make it a choice to go out and spread sunshine in their district and they get to be honored by a group for people in their own area," State Representative Angela Witwer said.

Many proud parents tell me this night was a dream come true and couldn't be more proud of their kids

